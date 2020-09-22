Is Sujatha Jealous Of Dethadi Harika?

Sep 22, 2020, 10:48 IST
- Sakshi Post

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is currently one of the most popular reality shows. The show has managed to top the charts. In the BB house, everyone is dealing with one or the other problem.

Noel Sean is the captain of this week. In the recent episodes, Jordar Sujatha seems to be hating Dethadi Harika.

On Saturday's episode, Nagarjuna asked housemates to nominate one contestant who doesn't want to be in the house. Harika and Monal were on the ground. Sujatha's vote would decide whether Harika or Monal would stay in the house.

Sujatha nominated Harika and gave a reason that she won’t speak Telugu in the house that’s why she nominated her. Housemates thought it as a real elimination but Nagarjuna gave a twist to the tale and said it was a fake elimination.

Harika who learned about the real colors of the housemates started avoiding a few people in the house. She is talking with only selected people in the house.

In a recent episode, Sujatha was talking to Amma Rajasekhar about Harika and said that she is maintaining  distance with the people. Harika and Sujatha started a catfight which became a hot topic on social media. The latest buzz on social media is that  Sujatha seems to be jealous of Harika. Sujatha might have a crush on Abhijeet but she is unable to confess her feelings to him. Ideally, this could be the reason for Sujatha hating Harika so much.

