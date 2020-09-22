Is Sujatha Jealous Of Dethadi Harika?

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is currently one of the most popular reality shows. The show has managed to top the charts. In the BB house, everyone is dealing with one or the other problem.

Noel Sean is the captain of this week. In the recent episodes, Jordar Sujatha seems to be hating Dethadi Harika.

On Saturday's episode, Nagarjuna asked housemates to nominate one contestant who doesn't want to be in the house. Harika and Monal were on the ground. Sujatha's vote would decide whether Harika or Monal would stay in the house.

Sujatha nominated Harika and gave a reason that she won’t speak Telugu in the house that’s why she nominated her. Housemates thought it as a real elimination but Nagarjuna gave a twist to the tale and said it was a fake elimination.

Harika who learned about the real colors of the housemates started avoiding a few people in the house. She is talking with only selected people in the house.

In a recent episode, Sujatha was talking to Amma Rajasekhar about Harika and said that she is maintaining distance with the people. Harika and Sujatha started a catfight which became a hot topic on social media. The latest buzz on social media is that Sujatha seems to be jealous of Harika. Sujatha might have a crush on Abhijeet but she is unable to confess her feelings to him. Ideally, this could be the reason for Sujatha hating Harika so much.

In the meantime, check out netizens reactions on Sujatha and Harika:

#BiggBoss4Telugu #BiggBossTelugu4

Felt bad for #Harika ,she was really sad for getting nominated this week too. But I know she'll bounce back with greater vigour.💪💪 — ishihara (@Naimish41789093) September 21, 2020

#sujatha how can you expect #harika to talk to you or any other who chose her to eliminate!! and the way you spoke in nomination is a huge 👎👎!!#BiggBossTelugu4 — Deepthi She/Her/Hers (@Deepthi8719) September 21, 2020

Anakoodadhu gaani 😀 Why #MummyRajashekar murmuring with #Sujatha about #Monal’s kaugalinchukovadam by they both doing the same thing at the same time 😂😅 Scrap ...#BiggBossTelugu4 — Bigg Boss Season 4 (@BiggBossFun1) September 21, 2020

#BiggBossTelugu4 @StarMaa #Harika English lo matladina prathi sari #BB announce cheyalanta. lekunte ame correct anta. idem logic ra babu. aunu mari aame gorrelu 🐑 kapadutharu ani confidence. 🤦‍♂️@iamnagarjuna garu. ee sari dose penchi konchandi ee AngloTalugu ammai ki. 😁 — Chitti (@iChittiRobot) September 22, 2020

#Sujatha saying #abijeet never did an affort to clear there differences is completely wrong. As of the footage telecasted abijeet tried to talk with her a couple of times and sujatha never did. Inkem kavali akka neku.#BiggBossTelugu4 https://t.co/sU9hRzJwQ7 — Dusti Bun (@Im_MBFan) September 22, 2020

What #Harika said is....Nomination appudu cheppunte #Sujatha e reason sare I would've accepted... But elimination daggara antha silly reason cheppadam chala thappu...coz okari life decide chesthadhi... Adey nominations daggara kuda cheppindi😀😀#BiggBossTelugu4 — Vamc Krishna (@vamccrishnaa) September 22, 2020