Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is undoubtedly one of the favorite reality shows in Telugu states. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the show has been receiving great numbers on the TRP charts. Thanks to the host of the show, Akkineni Nagarjuna and the contestants who are making the audience glued to their seats. The excitement level about the show is high amongst the fans.

As you all know Sujatha was evicted from the show. She was in the house for more than a month and impressed everyone with her performance. Sujatha's elimination disappointed her fans but no one can stay longer in the house.

After her exit from Bigg Boss, she has been giving a slew of interviews to various portals. When she was asked to express her opinion on Monal Gajjar. Here is her reply. She stated that," I feel Monal is traveling on two boats. If she has a problem with Akhil, she will go to Abhijeet and if she has a problem with Abhijeet then she will talk with Akhil. There are so many people in the house. What, I and housemates are unable to understand is that ‘Abhijeet and Akhil bothering her' or ‘Monal is bothering them’. I really don’t know whether it is a triangle love or ‘V’ angle love story. Monal is very strong with her decisions but Akhil and Abhijeet are facing problems.

Personally, they don’t have any reason to hate each other but because of Monal, they are not on good terms. I think that Monal is playing with their feelings. During the daytime, she will talk with Akhil and he hits the bed very early. Then, she will go and talk with Abhijeet. It looks very weird to watch Monal's bond with Akhil and Abhijeet. Monal is not having any confusion, she is playing the game very well, Abhijeet and Akhil don’t have clarity about it”.

Sujatha is not the first person who told about the love triangle story in Bigg Boss house. Earlier, the evicted contestants Devi Nagavalli and Swathi Deekshith also said that she is confusing both of them. This week, Monal, Abhijeet, and Akhil are on the nomination list. It remains to be seen whether they will face elimination or not.