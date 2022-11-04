Sudigali Sudheer's Gaalodu Trailer Out

Sudigali Sudheer is a known celebrity to the Telugu audience because of Jabardasth show and other reality shows. He also enjoys a huge fan base, thanks to his hosting skills. Sudigali Sudheer is jugging between shows and movies.

Have you heard or not, Sudigali Sudheer is returning back to the big screens with his much-awaited film Gaalodu. The makers have unveiled the trailer of the film. Sudheer look stylish and uber-cool in Gaalodu trailer.

Expectations are riding on the project. The film teaser and movie posters received a thumping response from all quarters. This film is directed by Rajasekhar Reddy Pulicharla.

The movie is bankrolled by Samskruthi Films. Gaalodu is touted to be a family action drama. Gehna Sippi will be seen as the female lead in Gaalodu.

Saptagiri will also be seen in prominent roles. Gaalodu will hit the big screens on November 18, 2022.

Here's the trailer for Sudheer's Gaalodu. Check it out: