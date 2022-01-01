Sudheer Babu's Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali First Look Out

Hero Sudheer Babu and director Mohanakrishna Indraganti collaborated for the third time for Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali where Krithi Shetty will be seen as the leading lady. B Mahendra Babu and Kiran Ballapalli produce the movie under Benchmark Studios, in association with Mythri Movie Makers, while Gajulapalle Sudheer Babu presents it.

The makers have launched first look poster of the movie for New Year. The poster sees the lead pair Sudheer Babu and Krithi Shetty in romantic mood. Both are seen feeling the warmth of love. As Sudheer Babu is about to kiss her neck, Krithi Shetty closes her eyes as a sign of giving nod. This shows the kind of chemistry the duo shared in the movie. The poster surely gives emphasis to romantic angle in the movie.

Vivek Sagar composes the music, while cinematography is handled by P G Vinda. Sahi Suresh and Marthand K Venkatesh look after art and editing departments respectively.

Avasarala Srinivas, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Kalyani Natarajan are the other prominent cast in the film.

The shoot of Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali was wrapped up and the film is currently in post-production stages. The makers will soon announce the release date.