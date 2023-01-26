Sudheer Babu’s Hunt Review , Rating 

'Hunt' movie is produced by Bhavya Creations. Producer V Ananda Prasad has made it with so much passion. Starring Sudheer Babu and others, the film is directed by a newcomer named Mahesh. Here is our review.

Plot:

Arjun (Sudheer Babu) is an IPS officer. He forgets his past due to a road accident. His boss Mohan (Srikanth) encourages him to try to remember his past so that an important case can be solved. Arjun's friend and colleague Aryan (Bharath Niwas) was killed by an assassin. Arjun wants to know who killed Aryan. He cracked the case before his road accident. But he forgot the name of the killer. He has to do whatever he can to crack the case again. Is there a twist?

Performances:

Sudheer Babu looks macho. His performance in emotional and action scenes is very different. In Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali, he was romantic. The fights are convincing because of his hard work and competence. He looks solidly well prepared.

Bharath of Premisthe fame is effective. Srikanth is good. Most of the artists in this film are male. There is no female lead. Two or three female characters are seen but they don't have much space.

Technical Departments:

Ghibran's background music is not loud. The music director knows his work. Sometimes, it is too muted. That's a minus. Arul Vincent's cinematography could have been better. The editing is ordinary.

The fights were shot in Paris in less than a week. The action scenes don't look routine. That's a big merit.

Plus Points:

Action scenes done by Renaud Favero and Bryan Viger.

The plot twist in the second half.

The emotional climax.

No logical flaws in the investigation scenes.

Minus Points:

The friendship theme is not effectively handled.

Slow pacing.

Too much length at 136 minutes.

Verdict:

This film is inspired by a Malayalam movie. The plot twist is a big plus point. But the film is not perfect. Watch it with ordinary expectations.

