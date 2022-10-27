Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy Shoot Begins

Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna’s mass action entertainer Veera Simha Reddy under the direction of Gopchand Malineni made enough noise with its title poster. Gopichand Malineni who’s a hardcore fan of Balakrishna is making the movie as a pucca commercial entertainer.

Currently, they are shooting a breath-taking fight sequence on Balakrishna and the villain’s batch. This action episode comes at a crucial juncture; thus, the director designed it in a spectacular manner. Fight master Venkat is overseeing the fight sequence. The works related to the movie are progressing at a brisk pace.

The film’s story is based on real incidents. Shruti Haasan is playing the leading lady in this project that is being made on large scale under Mythri Movie Makers. The movie also stars Duniya Vijay, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is the ensemble cast.

Music sensation S Thaman who is in superb form of late and delivered blockbuster albums to both Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni for their last respective films helms the music of Veera Simha Reddy. Rishi Punjabi is taking care of cinematography.

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing the film, while acclaimed writer Sai Madhav Burra has provided dialogues. National Award-Winning Craftsman Navin Nooli is handling editing and AS Prakash is the production designer. Chandu Ravipati is the executive producer for the film that has fights by Ram-Lakshman duo and Venkat.

Veera Simha Reddy is set for a grand release worldwide for Sankranthi, 2023.