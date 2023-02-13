Success Celebrations But No Collections For Amigos?

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's Amigos was released last week in theatres. The actor had a solo release last Friday with the thriller. The film met with mixed reviews from several quarters. On the release date, Kalyan Ram and the rest of the unit celebrated the film's success in Hyderabad. They also thanked the audience for their support.

The surprising truth is that the makers haven't announced or shared their film's box office figures. It has been three days since Amigos was released, but there is no trade poster about the collections from the makers' end.

Is Amigos really a hit at the box office? Or, are the makers pretending that the film is a hit. Well, we are not so sure about it. As far as we know, Amigos is facing rejection at the box office. Likely, Amigos might be washed out from the theatres from today onwards.

The film is directed by Rajendra Reddy. It stars Ashika Ranganath as the heroine.