We all know the fame of stylish star Allu Arjun. As soon as his fans come to know that he is visiting any spot, crowd is bound to be there. Recently, Allu Arjun planned to take a trip to Adilabad in Telangana with his family and film production team members.

However, fans did not seem to be following any COVID-19 related protocols and thronged at the spot to catch a glimpse of the star.

Allu Arjun's photos and videos have gone viral on the internet now. Sporting an all-black look and unkempt hair, Allu Arjun can be seen getting on the top of his car and waved to his fans. He wore a customised mask which has his initials AA.

Watch the video and photos here:

During the lockdown, Allu Arjun had reportedly visited Kuntala waterfalls with his family members. He also visited Haritha Vanam Park on the outskirts of the area and planted a red sandalwood tree sapling. The board read, "Planted by Allu Arjun Garu on 12-09-2020."

Allu Arjun will soon be appearing in ‘Pushpa’ also starring Rashmika as the leading lady. The film is directed by Sukumar and he is scouting for new locations in the area of Nalgonda, Telangana. His last "Ala Vaikunthapurramloo" also starring Pooja Hegde, emerged as the blockbuster hit of this year.