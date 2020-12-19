Stylish Star Allu Arjun Surprise Guest At Bigg Boss 4 Finals?

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Grand Finale will take place on December 20. The popular TV reality show has garnered a lot of attention. As Nagarjuna himself posted on his Twitter, Bigg Boss 4 has been the best season despite all the challenges thrown up by the pandemic. The TRPs have been impressive, controversies unforgettable and instances memorable for show buffs. With the show inching towards the finish line, Bigg Boss fans are busy playing the guessing game on who will win the title this year and also who will be the chief guest at the grand finale.

While Megastar Chiranjeevi seems to be a confirmed name for chief guest at Bigg Boss 4 Finals, there is still a lot of talk about surprise guests making their appearance. The latest name we are hearing is that of Stylish Star Allu Arjun.

We all know that Stylish Star made heads turn at Niharika Konidela's wedding recently which was held at Udaivilas Palace Hotel in Udaipur. His costumes in black and white stunned the guests and it wouldn't be wrong if we said that Bunny was the showstopper at Niharika's wedding.

Soon after his return, he was spotted shooting with Samantha Akkineni for her new talk show SamJam which is being aired on Aha. Now, a little birdie tells me that Sam asked Allu Arjun if he would be a surprise guest at Bigg Boss 4 Telugu grand finale. However, we are not sure if he said yes. So, all you fans of Stylish Star keep your fingers crossed. For all you know, Bunny might just appear in the Bigg Boss 4 Telugu finals.