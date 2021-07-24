Stunning Pictures Of Salony Luthra From Bhanumathi & Ramakrishna

Sizzling actress Salony Luthra is the most happening star in Tollywood. She won the hearts of the audience with her stellar performance in Bhanumathi & Ramakrishna, which was released last year. The film also featured Naveen Chandra in the lead role. Now, Salony Luthra's latest pictures are being widely circulated on social media.

She looks stunning in an elegant white shirt and denim shorts. According to our sources, Salony Luthra seems to have gone under a tremendous transformation for her new film. We all have seen Salony in traditional attire, now seeing her in a modern outfit, we just can't take our eyes off her. She simply looks dazzling in the pictures. Here are the pictures.

Speaking about films, Salony Luthra is busy reading scripts. She will soon make an official announcement about her upcoming projects. Watchg this space for all updates on Salony Luthra.