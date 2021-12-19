Stunning Pics From Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Winner VJ Sunny Instagram

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Winner VJ Sunny: VJ Sunny stepped into the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 as one of the contestants and now reports claim that he is going to be out of the BB house as the winner. He is one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 and played his game.

Today, Akkineni Nagarjuna, the host of the show is going to announce the news. VJ Sunny, Maanas, Siri, Shanmukh, and Sreerama Chandra are the top five contestants of the show. According to the reports, Siri and Maanas are likely to be eliminated and VJ Sunny, Shannu, and SRC are likely to be the top three contestants.

VJ Sunny is likely to win the most prestigious Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 winner title. It is said that he has got many votes than other contestants. Here are some of the stunning pics from VJ Sunny's Instagram handle.