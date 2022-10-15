Stunning Action Scenes Packed In Salaar - Deets Inside

Rebel Star Prabhas' forthcoming film Salaar is one of the most-anticipated releases of 2023. The film has been hogging the limelight ever since it went on floors.

As per the latest update, we learn that Salaar will comprise seven to eight high-octane action scenes. The action blocks will surely give goosebumps to the fans and the general audience, we learn.

The action scenes have been or will be shot in Hyderabad on erected sets. While director Prashanth Neel hasn't opened up on the number of action scenes in the movie as yet, the social media buzz is strong.

The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran and others will appear in prominent roles. Salaar is set for a grand theatrical release on 28 September 2023.