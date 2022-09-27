Strict Rules To Prabhas, Salaar Team: Deets Inside

Prashanth Neel Sets Strict Rules on Salaar Sets After Video Leak

Rebel star Prabhas' Salaar is one of the hugely awaited films of the year. Currently, the shooting of the film is taking place in Hyderabad. Unfortunately, a small clip from Salaar sets was leaked. The video went viral on social media platforms in no time. The latest news doing the rounds is that tollywood Director Prashanth Neel who is the maker of Salaar is said to be upset with the leaks from the sets.

Prashanth Neel is now said to have imposed new rules for the team of Salaar. Prashanth Neel is said to have informed the crew not to use their mobile phones during the time of production. The team is allowed to use their phone only during breaks and that too, away from the sets.

Salaar is being produced by KGF producer Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. The film is being made on a lavish budget. Prithviraj Sukumaran Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu will appear in prominent roles. Salaar is slated for a grand theatrical release on September 28, 2022.