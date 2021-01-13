Is This The Story Of Ram Pothineni's Red?

After winning the hearts of Hyderabadis in iSmart Shanker with his dakhani dialect, Toillywood actor Ram Pothineni is all set to woo the crowd as a murderer in his upcoming movie Red. The movie is slated to release in theatres tomorrow (January 14, 2021) as a Sankranti treat to the Telugu audience. If you are wondering what the movie Red starring Ram Pothineni is all about, here's a peek into the story.

Two lookalike men Aditya and Siddharth are residents of the same city. However, one of them commits a murder. Investigators manage to crack the case as evidence points to one of the lookalikes. However, just before they are about to declare the case as solved, emerges another lookalike. Now they have to figure out who among the two is the actual killer.

Telugu movie Red stars Ram Pothineni in playing dual roles. Nivetha Pethuraj plays a cop and her character is named Yamini. The other members of the cast include Malvika Sharma, Amritha Aiyer, Sampath Rak, Vennela Kishore, Nasser, Posani, Sonia Aharwal and Pavitra Lokesh. Watch out for Hebah Patel's item number in Ram Pothineni's Red. The movie is directed by Kishore Tirumala and bankrolled by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore. Mani Sharma has scored the music while Sameer Reddy has held the lens. Junaid Siddiqui has edited the movie. Ram Pothineni's Red movie has a run time of 146 minutes and is slated to hit the big screens on Pongal.

Watch this space for Ram Pothineni's Red Movie Review.