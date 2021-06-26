Star Maa Buys Satellite Rights of RRR, Akhanda, Pushpa and Sarkaru Vaari Paata?

There's no denying the fact Star Maa is a leading entertainment channel in Telugu states. Thanks to Karthika Deepam serial, the channel has remained on the top for the past few years. Obviously, Maa is out to stay there and willing to do anything to be the No.1 choice for TV viewers. Star Maa is going all out to retain the viewers and also get more viewers to the channel.

According to sources, Star Maa has bought the satellite rights of most awaited Telugu films like Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Rajamouli's RRR, Balakrishna's Akhanda and Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata. All these movies have generated much hype among the audience with posters and teasers.

Except Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the rest of the films would be releasing in theatres by end of this year. Star Maa has bagged all the movie satellite rights for a fancy price, it is being said. Star Maa is going to provide interesting content for their loyal viewers in the coming days.