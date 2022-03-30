Stand Up Rahul OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Today aha announced the World Digital Premiere of Stand Up Rahul, a 2022 Telugu-language coming of age romantic comedy film directed by debutant Santo. The film is produced jointly by Nandkumar Abbineni and Bharath Maguluri. The film stars Raj Tarun and Varsha Bollamma. The music is composed by Sweekar Agasthi. The film will be premiering on aha from April 8th 2022.

The film is a feel-good romantic comedy about a reluctant start-up employee who doesn't stand up for anything in life, finally finding true love and learning to stand up for his parents, for his love and for his passion for stand-up comedy. The film also stars Indraja, Vennala Kishore, Murali Sharma in supporting roles.

The streaming platform's recent releases were Bheemla Nayak, DJTillu, Telugu Indian Idol, Sebastian, Qubool Hai?, Arjuna Phalguna, Hey Jude, The American Dream, Lakshya, Senapathi, 3 Roses, Manchi Rojuloachaie, Romantic, Most Eligible Bachelor, Bhamakalapam, Anubhavinchu Raja, Sarkaar, Chef Mantra, Alludu Garu, and Christmas Thatha, to name a few. aha's talk show, Unstoppable, hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna, has been rated the no. 1 talk show on IMDB.