SSS Arts Announces Aadi’s New Film With Debutant Director Phani Krishna Siriki

Well-known producer KK Radhamohan who made some different genre movies of different range has lined up few interesting projects. Besides making high budget entertainers, he is also making content-oriented movies.

The producer today announced Production No 10 of Sri Sathya Sai Arts. Billed to be a wholesome family entertainer, the movie features talented actor Aadi Saikumar playing the lead role. Phani Krishna Siriki is making debut as director with the movie which went on floors.

While speaking on the occasion, producer KK Radhamohan said, “Phani Krishna approached me with a wonderful story which will appeal to all sections of audience. Particularly, the movie has more elements for family audience. Aadi Saikumar is an apt choice for the subject. The film’s shoot has already started and it is coming out well. Thankfully, a proper cast and technical crew is set for the movie.”

Satish Mutyala is handling the cinematography, while Dhruvan is the music director. G Satya is the editor of the movie. More details of the project will be revealed soon.

