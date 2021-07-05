SS Thaman's Ala Amerikapurramuloo Promo Viral

Music director SS Thaman is still riding high on the success of his last outing 'Ala Vaikunthapuramloo'. The film's songs became a massive hit among music lovers and tops the charts even to this day. The talk surrounding the film refuses to die down even a year after the movie's release.

SS Thaman is all set to hold a live concert in USA. The concert is dubbed Ala Amerikapurramuloo, which will be presented by Allu Aravind, who's the chairman of Aha. SS Thaman is a very down-to-earth person, he always speak limit in any film events.

Fans of Thaman, who are in love with his music will witness him in a new avatar. SS Thaman looks really different in the recently released promo of Ala Amerikapurramuloo. The promo is trending on all social media platforms.

Have a look at Ala Amerikapurramloo promo