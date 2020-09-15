SS Thaman: Latest Update On Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Songs

Allu Arjun's ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ has created many records and managed to mint a huge sum at the box office. Needless to say about the unique records created by the music album.

Butta Bomma and Ramuloo Ramuloo have become the most loved songs of this year. SS Thaman composed music for the film and all the songs in the movie became a huge hit.

For all the Allu Arjun's fans out there, here is a surprising news. SS Thaman shared on his official twitter handle that he and the makers are planning to add some additional tracks to the film, 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. He wrote on his twitter which reads as, "We are adding Some additional tracks also for #avplbgm OST !!

Very Soon to ur ears

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and was jointly produced by S Radhakrishna and Allu Aravind. The film went on to earn more than Rs 200 crores at the box office. Apart from Allu Arjun, the movie boasts of a stellar cast including Pooja Hegde, as the female lead, Tabu, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram, and Sathyaraj in the supporting roles.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is prepping up for his role in his upcoming film 'Pushpa'. It is directed by Sukumar. Rashmika will be seen as the female lead. The principal shooting of the film is expected to begin sometime in October.