Director SS Rajamouli’s forthcoming flick ‘RRR’ has been in the news for a long time. It is the most awaited film of the year. Do you know why? It brings two leading stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan under one roof and another interesting point is that ‘RRR’ is Rajamouli’s next project after the mega success of Baahubali. As we have already told you that the makers will resume the film shoot from tomorrow onwards (October 5).

A while back, there were rumors that Rajamouli is planning to replace Alia Bhatt with some other Bollywood actress. The team of Alia clarified that the Raazi actress is very much part of the film.

In one of the interviews, Rajamouli stated that “ I know a bit about what’s happening now but that doesn’t bother me because Alia Bhatt is an excellent actress and she is a perfect fit for movie and we will release the NTR teaser of ‘RRR’ very soon.”

The film will be a period action drama, which narrates the story of two freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem from the pre-independence era. It is being made on a budget of Rs 400 Cr. Recently, the makers have released the title poster, motion poster, and a glimpse of Ram Charan’s look from the film. The motion poster received a thunderous response from all the quarters. The film is slated to hit the theatres in 2021.