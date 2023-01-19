New Delhi: There is some disappointing news for the fans of ‘RRR’ movie as SS Rajamouli’s Telugu blockbuster failed to make the cut at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards. However, another Indian movie of Shaunak Sen ‘All That Breathes’ made it to the final five in the best documentary category .

The British actors Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh announced the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) the nominations for this year's awards via a livestream on Thursday evening.

The final list of five nominees in the ‘film not in English language’ category are ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, ‘Argentina, 1985’, ‘Corsage’, ‘Decision To Leave’, and ‘The Quiet Girl’.

Shaunak Sen’s ‘All That Breathes’ has found place with other best documentary films like ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ ‘Fire of Love’, ‘Moonage Daydream’ and ‘Navalny’. The BAFTA ceremony will take place on 19 February.

And that’s a wrap! Huge congratulations to all of this year’s nominees! 👏 Follow the below link to our website for the full list of nominees and make sure to tune in to the 2023 #EEBAFTAs at 7pm on Sunday 19th February on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer.https://t.co/jVm32mE5d6 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 19, 2023

Notably, RRR featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, was nominated in two categories at this year’s Golden Globes Awards. Rajamouli’s directorial did win in the Best Original Song category for Naat Naatu, however, it lost the Best Foreign Language category to another foreign movie Argentina,1985.

