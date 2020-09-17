Looks like, Tollywood ace director SS Rajamouli has taken a brief time-off. On Wednesday, Rajamouli along with his wife Rama was spotted performing puja at the ancient Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka.

Recently, Rajamouli and his family recovered from COVID-19. The worship is largely believed to be a thanks-giving one from the director and his family, having come out of the dreaded virus infection safely. Some of their pictures taken while performing the puja at the temple have gone viral on social media.

It’s a little over two years now since Rajamouli’s last film ‘Bahubali – The Conclusion’ has hit the theatres. Before the government-induced coronavirus lockdown, Rajamouli was working on the anticipated film 'RRR'. The regular shooting of the film has been halted due to the pandemic.

It is the most awaited film in the Indian film industry. Probably, Rajamouli would resume the shoot of the film by end of this year. If he completes the shoot by middle of next year, then, there are chances of 'RRR' being released in theatres in 2021.

Any Rajamouli film will have a major chunk of post-production work. Already, expectations are sky-high over the film, especially since it follows Rajamouli’s smash hit ‘Baahubali-The Conclusion’ which earned the director global fame.

RRR is being made on a lavish budget of Rs 350 crores by producer DVV Danayya. The film features Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Olivia Morris, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn among the main cast. It is going to be released in multiple languages to keep up with the pan-India reputation that Rajamouli has earned post the Bahubali series.