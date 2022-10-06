SS Rajamouli Begins RRR Oscar Campaign in US

Director SS Rajamouli has made many films in Telugu. But his latest film RRR seems to be a special one for him. Young tiger Jr NTR and Ram Charan have appeared in lead roles in the film.

The film did extremely well at the box office. Recently, Film Federation of India announced that Gujarati film Chello Show had been selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars. People expected RRR to join the Oscar race in 2022. Unfortunately, it didn't happen.

Now, Rajamouli has started his oscar campaign for RRR in the USA. Rajamouli is likely to stay in the US for the next couple of months and he is trying his best to push the film for Oscars. Here's the nomination list of RRR for Oscars 2022:

It’s official: #RRRMovie’s FYC awards/Oscars campaign is going for Best Picture, @ssrajamouli for Best Director, Actor (both Jr NTR & Ram Charan), Screenplay, Original Song, Score, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design, VFX and more categories #RRRforOscars #OscaRRRs pic.twitter.com/gJh8PzmjmY — jen yamato (@jenyamato) October 5, 2022

Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt were also part of the film. Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt will compete in Best supporting actor/ actress category. Rajamouli's RRR was declared a commercial hit at the box office.