Srinivas Reddy, Deekshith Shetty and Vennela Rama Rao’s Mugguru Monagallu Trailer Released

Popular comedian Srinivas Reddy needs no special introduction. Besides doing comedy roles, he has also appeared as a protagonist in several films. Impressed with his hilarious performance in films like Geethanjali and Jayammu Nischayammu Raa, Srinivas Reddy is coming up with an out-and-out entertainer titled- Mugguru Monagallu.

Abhilash Reddy is the director while Achuth Rama Rao is producing the film under the banner of Chitra Mandir Studio. The film stars Srinivas Reddy in the lead role, while Deekshith Shetty (Kannada hit movie 'Dia' fame) and Vennela Rama Rao appear in prominent roles.

Mugguru Monagallu theatrical trailer was unveiled. The trailer begins by introducing the three main leads- Srinivas Reddy as a deaf person, Deekshith Shetty as a mute and Vennela Ramarao as a blind person. Among the three, Srinivas Reddy has taken the responsibility to offer most of the comic relief.

Things go smoothly until back-to-back murders happen in Hyderabad and the police hire the three to help them in cracking the case. Well-known journalist TNR who passed away recently can also be seen in the trailer, which is engaging all through.

Garudavega Anji has handled the cinematography, while Suresh Bobbili is the music director and Chinna provided the background score. B. Nageswara Reddy is the editor and Nani is the art director.

The post-production works of Mugguru Monagallu is currently underway.