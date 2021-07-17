Srikanth Unleashes The First Look Poster Of '6 Teens' Rohith's Kalaakaar

Hero Rohith got fame with the films like 6 Teens, Janaki Weds Sriram, Nenu Seetamalakshmi, ShankarDada MBBS, Nava Vasantham. Now, Rohith is coming with an action Entertainer ‘Kalaakaar’ in Srinu Bandela direction. Producer Venkat Reddy Jajapuram is producing this action entertainer under AG & AG Entertainments banner. Sayaj Shinde, Prudhvi Raj, Rajeev Kanakala, Shiva Shankar, Ravi Kale, Gagan, Karate Kalyani, Jayalalitha, Ashok Kumar are playing important roles in this film. Hero Srikanth unveiled the first look poster. On this occasion...

Hero Srikanth Said, " ‘Kalaakaar’ is a very good title. Rohith’s looks dashing as a police officer. This is the first time I see Rohith in a police getup and he is looking very fit. In Venkat Reddy's Production and Srinu Bandela’s direction, I am sure this film will score very good success. Me and Rohit travelling in film industry since many years. I am very happy to release the first look poster of this film. All the best to Rohith and Team."

Hero Rohith Said, " I am very happy that Hero Srikanth garu Released the first look poster of our ‘Kalaakaar’. I have very good relationship with Srikanth since many years. This is the first time in my career that I am doing action and suspense film. It’s a powerful police officer character. Output of the film came very well. I hope everyone will like the film."

Producer Venkat Reddy Jajapuram said, " ‘Kalaakaar’ is the second film in our AG & AG Entertainments banner. On behalf of our film unit, Thanks to Hero Srikanth for releasing the first look poster of our film. This is the perfect re-entry subject for hero Rohith. With good story, screenplay and huge casting, Director Srinu executed the film perfectly. Post production work is in final stages. We Will announce the release date soon."

Director Srinu Bandela Said, " Hero Rohith will be seen in a different look. Producer Venkat Reddy Garu produced this film without any compromise. Output of the film came out well. Audience will be thrilled with the suspense and action elements in this film."

Cast : Rohith, Sayaji Shinde, Prudhvi Raj, Rajeev Kanakala, Shiva Shankar, Ravi Kaale, Gagan Vihari, Nalinee Kanth, Karate Kalyani, Jayalalitha, Ashok Kumar, Ramesh Varma, Bus Stop Koteswara Rao, Gharahana Srinivas, Arun, Nagi Reddy, Manoj Kumar, Jayavani, Surya, Chakri, Aiswarya (Child Artist)

Cinematographer : Amar G

Editor : Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao

Background Score : Chinna

Music : Kanishk

Fights : Dragon Prakash & Devaraj

Singers : Baba Sehgal, Javed Ali, Uma Neha, Rahul Sipliganj

Lyrics : JB Lakshmana Ganga

DI : Annapurna Studios

Dolby Atmos : Ramanaidu Studios

Dubbing, Editing : Prasad Lab

VFX : Shiva Kumar

SFX : Raju

Executive Producer: Siva Reddy Jajapuram

Producer : Venkat Reddy Jajapuram

Story, Screenplay, Direction : Srinu Bandela