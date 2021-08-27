Sridevi Soda Centre Leaked on Movierulz, Tamilrockers for Full Download

Sridevi Soda Centre is an action drama film written by Nagendra Kasi and directed by Karuna Kumar and produced by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy under the banner, 70mm Entertainments. The film features Sudheer Babu and Anandhi in the lead roles. The movie hit the big screens today, i.e., August 27, 2021. The film has been receiving thumping response from all quarters. The audience have loved Sudheer Babu's performance in the movie. The last 40 minutes of the film when he escapes from jail to see Sridevi held the audience in its grip.

Sridevi Soda Centre is an intense film that deals with the inter-caste love theme. The second half, especially the pre-climax and climax, is said to be a visual treat for the audience. Unfortunately, the film has been leaked by infamous websites like movierulz, Tamilrockers, and others for free download.

Mind you, Piracy should not be encouraged at any cost. Enjoy Sridevi Soda Centre only on the big screen. If you come across any pirated copies of Sridevi Soda Centre, report them to the cyber cell.