Sridevi Soda Center, Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu First Day Box Office Collections

Sudheer Babu's Sridevi Soda Centre and Sushanth's Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu released in theatres on Friday. Both the films have opened to mixed reviews from all quarters. Sridevi Soda Centre has got more favorable reviews when compared to Sushanth's Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu.

It's tough for a film to survive at the box office for more than a week. As you all might be aware audience are in no mood to walk into the theatres yet to watch films. Most of them are waiting for OTT release of new movies.

Talking about both the film collections, Sudheer Babu's Sridevi Soda Centre is said to have earned around Rs 1 Cr at the box office. While Sushanth's Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu has reportedly fetched somewhere around Rs 20 lakhs on its opening day at the box office.

It is worth mentioning here that Sridevi Soda Centre and Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu makers are in the profit zone, as they have already got their return of investment from selling the digital and satellite rights. We shall update the official figures of both the film collections, shortly.