Sri Reddy Strong Comments On Tollywood Actress Rakul Preet Singh

A few years ago, Tollywood actress Sri Reddy made explosive statements on the casting couch issue which had taken the Telugu Film industry by storm. She has accused many biggies and made shocking revelations about a lot of people in the film industry. She is one of the persons who stay active on social media.

Now, Sri Reddy took a jibe at Tollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh. Recently, reports claimed that Rhea Chakraborty who is currently under judicial custody has reportedly named Rakul Preet Singh to NCB for consuming drugs.

Sri Reddy posted a video on Facebook and lashed out at Rakul Preet over the alleged drug abuse.

She used foul language in the video. She stated that some of the top stars will consume drugs. She further added that it will become a big problem for her if she reveals the names of the stars. Sri Reddy said that she is ready to reveal the names but she wants the support from Telangana government.

She asserted that if NCB puts pressure on top stars like Rakul Preet Singh then the names of other stars who are involved in the drug mafia will come out. Here's the video for all the viewers:

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=751391888752764&extid=GTIBlzHE5Unjtztk

Earlier she had targetted Nani, actor Vishal, Raghava Lawrence, Sundar C, Koratala Siva, Vishal, Abhriram Daggubati, and many others.