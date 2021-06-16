Sri Reddy-Pawan Kalyan Wedding Pictural Viral, What is RGV's Role in This?

Sri Reddy, a name that needs no introduction, right! She grabbed a lot of attention with her casting couch allegations on top celebs from Telugu and Tamil cinema. She spoke about sexual exploitation of female stars in Tollywood. She named many names and said that they cheated her in the name of providing film opportunities. She aslo released some of the private photos of her with the stars. We all know that she has taken the name of Pawan Kalyan as well. She targets mega family members and makes sensational comments.

Currently, the actress is residing in Chennai and never steps back to share her thoughts and opinions through social media. She makes controversial comments and stays in the news all the time. When Pawan Kalyan tested positive for coronavirus, many photos showing Sri Reddy on the hospital bed along with Pawan Kalyan went viral on social media. Sri Reddy made sensational comments on RGV as well.

Now, one more morphed photo in which one could see Pawan Kalyan and Sri Reddy in wedding outfits is going viral on all social media platforms. In the photo, one could see RGV as well. Sri Reddy shared the pic on her FB and commented that, "Sajjanar Sir, please take action on those who post morphed pictures. If such type of photos come on social media, then who will marry me sir."