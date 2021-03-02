Sri Reddy Fida Over Prabhas' Hot Body in Salaar

Sri Reddy is one of the stars in the Telugu film industry who tries to be in the news all the time, be it for good or bad. She never steps back to make controversial comments and can be called as controversial favourite child. She stays active on social media and shares her opinions and thoughts on various issues related to cinema, politics and what not. Recently, Sri Reddy commented on Prabhas.

Sri Reddy became popular after her casting couch allegations on top celebs from Tollywood and Kollywood. She made bold comments on how the sexual exploitation of female stars take place in Telugu film industry. She took the names of top celebs and said that they have cheated her. She also released some of the intimate photos of her with top stars on social media. She has targeted many Telugu and Tamil stars.

Now, the news is that Sri Reddy commented on Prabhas' Salaar teaser. She said that she loved Prabhas' body in the teaser. She sang praises for Prabhas and said that he looks so hot in the teaser itself and can't imagine how he is going to be in the film.

Salaar, an action thriller movie written and directed by Prashanth Neel. Prabhas and Shruti Haasan will be seen as the lead stars in the grand celluloid. The film is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films banner. The movie is being simultaneously shot in Telugu and Kannada and it will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

On the professional front, Sri Reddy will be seen in a movie based on the life of Silk Smitha. The film is going to be released in both Telugu and Tamil languages.