Sri Reddy loves to be in the news. She stays active on social media and shares some of the videos and pictures with her fans. A few days ago, she commented that Naveen Polishetty is going to join the list of top actors like Jr NTR, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and Vijay Deverakonda. She called the four stars other than Naveen, the pillars of the Tollywood film industry.

Now, she shared a video in which one could see her dancing to Jr NTR's song, 'Nu Muttukunte' from Yamadonga movie. Here is the video, just give a look at it.

Sri Reddy grabbed all the attention with her accusation of the sexual exploitation of female stars in the Telugu film industry. She named top stars and targeted them with casting couch allegations.