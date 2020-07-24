The controversial actress Sri Reddy is staying away from the controversies for a few days. Currently, the beauty is residing in Chennai. She has been in the news in the past for making sensational comments. She speaks her mind and never steps back to say whatever she wants to say. She targets some of the big-wigs in the Tollywood and passes controversial comments.

Rumours are doing rounds that Sri Reddy is going to act in Dr. Nutan Naidu's directorial, Paranna Jeevi. To this, Sri Reddy reacted and said that she is not going to be a part of Paranna Jeevi. Reports say that the flick Paranna Jeevi is based on the life of the controversial director, Ram Gopal Varma. Filmy reports say that Sri Reddy rejected the offer as she loves RGV.

She further added that she was under a lot of pressure and finally rejected the offer. She said that there are many ways to earn money and doesn't want to spoil the relationship with RGV for the sake of money. Sri Reddy also congratulated Ram Gopal Varma over the super response to the song that has been released from the film Power Star. On the other hand, Ram Gopal Varma will be releasing his upcoming film, Power Star on July 25th on the RGV World Website.

Bigg Boss 2 Telugu contestant Dr. Nutan Naidu stunned all and sundry by announcing that he is going to make a film titled Paranna Jeevi. The film comes with the tagline Reckless Genetic Virus. The makers of the movie announced that Shakalaka Shankar will be seen as the male lead in the movie. The film is financed by CS under 99 Theatre banner.