Sri Divya Launches Kanabadutaledu Teaser

Telugu actress Sri Divya today has launched teaser of an upcoming suspense and love thriller Kanabadutaledu.

The teaser introduces all the prominent characters and discloses that the story revolves around series of killings in the city. Sunil is introduced as a detective who has different methods in resolving cases.

A man wearing mask appears to be the prime suspect in these killings. Who’s he? What’s his motive? Who’s actually missing? To know answers for all these queries, we need to wait for few more days.

The teaser looks suspenseful and engaging. Director Balaraju opted to an atypical way to narrate the story and it is clearly evident in the teaser.

Madhu Poanna’s background score compliments the mood, wherein Sandeep Baddula’s cinematography stand out.

Starring Sukranth Veerella in the lead, Vaishaliraj, Himaja, Yugram, Sasitha Kona, Neelima Pathakamsetti, Soumya Shetty, C/o Kancharapalem fame Raju, Uma Maheshwararao, Kishore, Shyam and Madhu will be seen in important roles in the combined production of SS films, Sree Padha Creations and Shade Studios. Sarayu Talasila is presenting the film.