Sreemukhi's Welcome Back Party For Mukku Avinash After Bigg Boss Elimination

The recent episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 left everyone in shock as Nagarjuna announced Mukku Avinash's eviction. Avinash was quite disappointed by his eviction, but, nevertheless, his fans and family is quite proud of him. Avinash received a grand welcome as soon as he came to his home. In fact, he was quite surprised to see so many fans waiting for him to welcome. Did you know who surprised him? She is none other than popular TV Anchor Sreemukhi gained much popularity with the ‘Pataas’ show.

He was felicitated with garlands, seen cutting the cake and pure happiness reflected on Avinash’s face. Well, during his stay inside Bigg Boss house, he indulged in many fights but never shied away from voting for the wrongdoings. Many thought he would stay for long in the game but unfortunately, his journey of Bigg Boss has ended. Check out the video right here: