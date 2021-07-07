Sreemukhi Proposes to Telugu Anchor Pradeep Machiraju, Watch Viral

Anchor Sreemukhi and Pradeep are the best pair on the small screen. They have hosted a couple of shows together, earned their share fan following for their cordial relationship.

There were also rumours that Anchor Pradeep and Sreemukhi are in a relationship. Many times, Sreemukhi has slammed the rumours and stated to everyone that they are just friends, there's nothing between them. Now we hear that Sreemukhi has proposed Pradeep.

If you are thinking, it is real, then you are mistaken. As part of some reality show, Sreemukhi has proposed and he seems to have said okay to it. The proposal video of the show has gone viral on social media. Some of the duo fans are wishing that it could become true.