Sreemukhi, Geetha Madhuri Failed But Ariyana Won't: Find Out How

It has been more than three months since the fourth season of one of the most popular television reality show, Bigg Boss, went on air and it’s already surrounded by controversies. The show is grabbing eyeballs thanks to fights between contestants because of house duties. Currently, we are witnessing the fourth season, and it is going to end on December 20 which is on Sunday. If you are eagerly waiting to see a female winner for this season. Apparently, your wish could turn true. Yes, what you read is right.

According to the reliable sources, Ariyana is in the top position with the highest votes so far. There are maximum chances for Ariyana to become the winner of the season. If you may recall, the last two seasons Geetha Madhuri and Sreemukhi reached to final round to clinch the title but they couldn’t grab it as they got the least votes. Kaushal and Rahul Sipligunj have emerged as the winner. Looks like Ariyana may not lose the game she is likely to walk out with the winner trophy as per the sources. Ariyana fans are widely promoting about her on various social media platforms.

If this news becomes true then Ariyana will be the first female contestant to become the winner in Bigg Boss Telugu. We are damn sure, this piece of news will surely make Ariyana fans go gaga over the social media. Ariyana fans don’t miss tonight's episode as Bigg Boss makers are going to telecast her journey for the audience.