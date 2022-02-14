Sreeleela's First Look From Ravi Teja's Dhamaka Out

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and Trinadha Rao Nakkina are working together for the first time for an out and out entertainer Dhamaka that comes up with an interesting tagline of ‘Double Impact’. The film is being mounted on grand scale by People’s Media Factory and Abhishek Aggarwal Arts. TG Vishwa Prasad is producing the movie, while Vivek Kuchibhotla is the co-producer.

Actress Sreeleela who shot to fame with Pelli SandaD is roped in to play the female lead opposite Ravi Teja in the film. On the occasion of Valentine’s, her first look poster has been revealed. Since it’s a Valentine’s Day, they have released the poster featuring Ravi Teja and Sreeleela. Sreeleela’s character name in the film is Pavani.

Sreeleela can be seen eating palli and gives a thoughtful expression, as Ravi Teja tells her something serious. Ravi Teja looks young and dynamic, while Sreeleela looks cute in the poster. Their on-screen chemistry is adorable.

Dhamaka will also feature some well-known actors in vital roles and top-notch technicians handling different crafts.

Prasanna Kumar Bezawada has penned story and dialogues for the film, while Bheems Ceciroleo scores music and Karthik Ghattamaneni handles the cinematography. Other cast and crew details will be revealed soon.

Dhamaka’s first shooting schedule has already been completed.