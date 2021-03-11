Sreekaram Review and Rating

Sarah Justin

Cast:Sharwanand, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Rao Ramesh, Amani, Sr Naresh, Sai Kumar, Murali Sharma, Satya, Sapthagari

Direction:Kishore B

Music:Mickey J Mayer

Release Date: March 11

Ever since the movie was announced, lead actor Sharwanand exuded immense confident about the film's success. This is his first release in 2021 and he has pinned huge hopes on the film to do well at the box office. Sreekaram has opened to positive response from the audience around the globe. Looks like Sharwanad knows the pulse of the audience. Sreekaram is a family entertainer and it seems to be winning hearts on social media

Plot: Sai Kumar lends money to village people at high interest and he buys their lands for low prices because farming doesn't yield profits due to lack of irrigation. Sharwanand is the son of a farmer Keshavulu (Rao Ramesh). He is a well-educated person. Sharwanand knows about his father debts and that he owes money to Sai Kumar. He works in a software company to clear his father's debt. After clearing his father's debt, Sharwanand returns to village to take up farming leaving his luxury life in the city. Sharwanand's relative also migrates to the city to do odd jobs for a money. Sharwanand tries to revive the culture of farming and agriculture in the village. How he manages to do it and wins the hearts of the villagers forms the crux of the story. Where does Sai Kumar fit in? Watch the movie to find out.

Plus Points:

Sharwanand and Priyanka Arul Mohan performance

Message about Farming

Dialogues

Music

Minus Points:



Editing

Slow narration

Verdict: It's a brave attempt by Sharwanand to deliver a thoughtful message through the film. Most of the audience will connect to the story. The film is a perfect watch for the Telugu audiences as it loaded with emotions. It's a must-watch film this weekend.

Rating:3.5