Sreekaram OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Actor Sharwanand is one of the finest actors in Tollywood. Now, it becomes relatively easy for outsiders to enter the film industry. But,for Sharwanand it wasn't easy to enter into films. Sharwanand doesn't have any Tollywood connections before he stepped into films. He struggled a lot to reach his current position. He became a bankable star after delivering a slew of hits and choosing the scripts wisely. Sharwanand has created a niche for himself in the film industry that very few people are able to achieve.

Sharwanand is one among them. He is on cloud nine as Sreekaram has earned glowing reviews from fans and audience alike. The buzz on social media suggests that Sreekaram has become a hot property for OTT platforms. Top OTT makers are said to he holding talks with Sreekaram makers to bag the rights of the films. If reports are to be believed, Aha is likely to purchase Sreekaram digital rights of the film. Sreekaram is expected to premiere on Aha in early April. It's unclear yet and there's no official confirmation regarding this from the makers end.

Apart from Sharwanand, the film also features Priyanka Arul Mohan and Rao Ramesh in lead roles. Mickey J Meyer has scored the music of the film and the songs are already topping the charts. The film is directed by debutante filmmaker Kishore Reddy.