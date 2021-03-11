Sreekaram Leaked Online On Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Tollywood actor Sharwanand's family entertainer Sreekaram, hit the screens across the world today. The makers of the movie seem to be happy that the film is getting a thunderous response from all quarters. Who wouldn't be joyed, if their film got acclaim from the audience? Sadly, Sharwanand's Sreekaram has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, MovieRulz, and other torrent sites in HD quality.

Actually, this was the right occasion for the filmmakers to fetch some profits as the film opened to positive collections and Mahashivratri long weekend being the case, the collections would have only picked up.

The leak online could now prevent the audience from visiting theatres when they are getting to watch good quality movie right in the confines of their homes. Sreekaram movie leak online would is expected to hit the film collections hard. Sreekaram is not the first film to have become a victim of piracy. Earlier, there were a few other movies too like Uppena, CHECK, RED, Naandhi, KRACK and others which wereleaked online on torrent websites.

The film features Sharwanand, Priyanka Arul Mohan in lead roles. Mickey J Meyer has scored the music for the film and the songs are already topping the charts. The film is directed by debutante filmmaker Kishore Reddy.