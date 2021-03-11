Sreekaram First Day Box Office Collections

Sharwanand starrer Sreekaram has received rave reviews from Tollywood celebrities and audience. We have seen so many commerical films of Sharwanand but Sreekaram is a completely different film when compared to his previous films.

Before the release, there was talk that Sreekaram could be similar to Mahesh Babu's Maharshi which also deals with the farming community. However, now after the movie's rleease, it's apparent that Sreekaram is totally different and new film to the audience.

The theme of farming is the same but the story is entirely different and the film is based on a true incident that has drawn widespread acclaim. The film is fetching big bucks at the box office. Sharwanad fans are going gaga over his performance. The word of mouth for the film is positive and the audience is singing praises on Sharwanand's performance.

According to trade reports, the film has made a business of Rs 5 cr on the first day at the box office. Exact figures are yet to be known. We shall soon update area-wise collections, shortly.

The film features Sharwanand, Priyanka Arul Mohan in lead roles. Mickey J Meyer has scored the music of the film and the songs are already topping the charts. The film is directed by debutante filmmaker Kishore Reddy.