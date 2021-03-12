Sreekaram Excellent Opening: Telangana,AP First Day Collections

Sharwanand has made heads turns with his mind-blowing performance in his recent outing 'Sreekaram' which was released on March 11. The film is on a winning streak at the box office. Sharwanand has won immense appreciation for his performance in the film. The film has earned great reviews from fans and critics. Audience have been singing praises of Sharwanand for showcasing the importance of farming through the film.there is no doubt, Sreekaram will have a dream run at the box office. The positive word of mouth and the long weekend will surely fetch big bucks at the box office.

Talking about the collections, Sreekaram has managed to earn Rs 6.6 cr on the first day at the box office.If sources are to be believed, all the shows of Sreekaram for this weekend has almost been occupied in most of the areas. The film is expected to register a record number by end of this week. The film's total collections are yet to be known.

Sreekaram 1st Day AP TG Collections

Nizam: 1.08Cr

Ceeded: 72L

UA: 54L

ast: 44L(12L Hires)

West: 27L(12L Hires)

Guntur: 65L(41L Hires)

Krishna: 23.10L

Nellore: 14L

AP-TG Total:- 4.07CR (6.6Cr Gross)

#JathiRatnalu collects a handsome A$35,478 on March 11 in Australia with a restriction of 4 shows per state (due to censor delay). 🇦🇺👍#Sreekaram collects A$13,354 on March 11. All 25 locations were screened as they have done censoring early. — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) March 11, 2021

#Sreekaram UA Area

Day 1 Share 53,47,952/-👌 — Movies Box Office (@MovieBoxoffice5) March 12, 2021

The makers of the movie are all set to hold a success meet today in Hyderabad to thank the audience for encouraging the film and for making it a blockbuster hit. Apart from Sharwanand, the film also features Priyanka Arul Mohan and Rao Ramesh in lead roles. Mickey J Meyer has scored the music of the film and the songs are already topping the charts. The film is directed by debutante filmmaker Kishore Reddy.