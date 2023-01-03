Sreeja Konidela's Cryptic Post Piques Curiosity

Megastar Chiranjeevi's daughter Sreeja Konidela seems to have separated from her husband Kalyaan Dhev. According to reports, Sreeja and Kalyan have been staying separately since last January or so. It appears like all is not well between the couple, as the duo shared cryptic posts on social media marking New Year. Here's the video shared by Sreeja via Instagram with her fans.

Last year on Christmas Day, Kalyan Dhev penned a beautiful note for his daughter Navishka, which went, "My heart, my soul, the best thing that ever happened to me, the source of my smiles now, she is my daughter and she is my world! And it’s her birthday today, Happy Birthday darling and a Merry Christmas to you! Love you to bits! Missing you so much, longing to see you".

Check out the post:

Kalyan Dhev mentioned at the last that he is missing a lot, and that he hasn't seen her for a long time. On New Year Day, he greeted the audience with a cryptic message. Here's what Kalyan Dhev has written on the New Year special.

One user asked him if he is divorced with Sreeja. Another user commented, "Surely marrying a Kone...a is definitely a challenging, risk taking, being patience...and lot..gain n loose..all the best for the coming yr..".

Kalyan Dhev and Sreeja's latest Instagram posts have set the tongues wagging on social media. Probably, they may or may not have got divorced, but it is telling that all is not well between them. Only time can reveal the answers.