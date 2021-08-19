Sree Vishnu's Raja Raja Chora Twitter Review

Director Hasith Goli's Raja Raja Chora featuring Sree Vishnu, Megha Akash has finally hit theatres today. Sree Vishnu plays the role of a thief in the film.

The premiere shows of Raja Raja Chora were held last night in Hyderabad and other parts of the country. The film has opened to positive reviews from all quarters.

Sree Vishnu fans and movie buffs can't stop applauding the actor's performance in the film. Check out the audience reaction to Raja Raja Chora's film:

Super hit reports for our fan boy @sreevishnuoffl ma location lo release ledhu 😭😭😭 #RajaRajaChora — ♓️arsha (@harshakaruturi) August 18, 2021

Cinema baagundi kooda chudaleni paristiti lo vundatamane baadha ghoram ra siddha!!!!!!

😔#rajarajachora — A krishna sagar (@Akrishnasagar) August 18, 2021