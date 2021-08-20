Sree Vishnu's Raja Raja Chora First Day Box Office Collections

Raja Raja Chora First Day Box Office Collections: Sree Vishnu starrer Raja Raja Chora has passed the audience test with flying colours. The film has earned rave reviews from critics and audiences. The film is fetching big bucks at the box office. The film is running to packed theatres in the two Telugu states. Thanks to Sree Vishnu's acting, gripping direction, the movie has grabbed audience' attention towards the film.

Talking about the collections, the film has managed to earn Rs 1.5 cr approximately on the first day at the box office. The positive word of mouth for the film will help to earn big bucks by end of this weekend, as the makers have released the film to cash in Rakhi's weekend.

The film is directed by Hasith Goli and it is produced by Vivek Kuchibhotla.