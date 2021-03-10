Sree Vishnu's Gaali Sampath Twitter Review

Sree Vishnu’s forthcoming flick ‘Gaali Sampath’ opened to a positive response from US Premiers. He was featured in a few movies such as ‘ Needi Naadi One Katha’, ‘Mental Madhilo’ and a few others. So far, He hasn’t earned enough limelight but Gaali Sampath might become a path-breaking movie in his career. Director Anil Ravipudi is the screenwriter to the film. It is directed by Anish Krishna and Lovely Singh will be seen as the female lead in the film. Here’s what the audience talked about the film.