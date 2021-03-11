Sree Vishnu's Gaali Sampath Review & Rating

Movie: Gaali Sampath

Star Cast: Rajendra Prasad, Sree Vishnu, Satya and Lovely Singh

Director: Anish Krishna

Screenplay: Ani Ravipudi

Music: Achu Rajamani

DOP: Sai Sriram

Editor: B Tammiraju

Release Date: 11th March 2021

Language: Telugu

Plot: Rajendra Prasad is seen as Gaali Sampath and Sree Vishnu happens to be the son of Rajendra Prasad in the film. Gaali Sampath speaks only FiFi languages as he plays a mute character in the film. Comedian Satya is seen as a translator to Rajendra Prasad’s Fifi language which means the former communicates everything through air. The opening comedy scenes between Rajendra Prasad, Sree Vishnu and Satya have come out really well. While coming to the plot, Rajendra Prasad loses his voice due to an accident but that won’t stop him from accomplishing his dreams, which includes acting.

Unfortunately, he gets trapped in a pit and how he struggle to come out of it forms the crux of the story.

Plus Points:

Rajendra Prasad and Sree Vishnu Outstanding performance

Comedy scenes

Background music

Interval and climax scenes

Minus Point:

Second half is a bit dragged and loaded with emotional scenes.

Verdict: Gaali Sampath will make you laugh throughout the film. Anil Ravipudi comes out with another hilarious ride, Gaali Sampath, which is a real rib-tickler this weekend. Do not miss watching this movie. We are damn sure, the film will leave you with numerous ROFL moments.

Rating: 3