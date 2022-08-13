Sree Vishnu's Alluri Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Hero Sree Vishnu is presently starring in a fictional cop biopic Alluri being directed by Pradeep Varma and produced by Bekkem Venugopal under Lucky Media banner. Bekkem Babita is presenting the movie, where Sree Vishnu will be seen as an honest cop Alluri Sitarama Raju. Nijayitheeki Maaru Peru (Synonym for Sincerity) is the tagline of the picture.

The team has announced release date of the movie. Alluri will release worldwide grandly on September 23rd. The movie will capitalize on Dasara holidays from its second week. Sree Vishnu looks fierce in the release date poster, where he is seen carrying a spear in his hand. We can see blood dripping from the weapon.

Alluri is a riveting action entertainer. Kayadu Lohar played the leading lady, while Suman will be seen in a vital role in the movie.

The film’s first look poster and teaser received terrific response. The teaser, in particular, increased expectations on the movie with its potential content.

Harshavardhan Rameshwar has provided music. Raj Thota, Dharmendra Kakarala and Vital are handling cinematography, editing and art departments respectively.