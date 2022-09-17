Sree Vishnu's Alluri Pre-Release Event Chief Guest

Icon Star Allu Arjun To Grace Pre-release Event Of Sree Vishnu, Pradeep Varma, Lucky Media’s Alluri On September 18th

Sree Vishnu and team Alluri promoting the movie aggressively, as the film will be arriving next week. The film’s teaser has set good expectations on the movie directed by Pradeep Varma and produced by Bekkem Venugopal under Lucky Media banner. Bekkem Babita is presenting the movie.

The makers will be holding pre-release event of the movie at N Convention in Hyderabad on September 18th. Icon Star Allu Arjun will grace the function as a chief guest. So, with the Icon Star gracing the function, it will be a grand gala affair.

Natural Star Nani launched the trailer of the movie and it got superb response. The film is a fictional biopic of a honest policeman. Kayadu Lohar is the female lead opposite Sree Vishnu in the movie, where veteran actor Suman will be seen in a crucial role.

Harshavardhan Rameshwar has provided music. Raj Thota, Dharmendra Kakarala and Vital are handling cinematography, editing and art departments respectively.

Alluri will be releasing worldwide grandly on September 23rd.

Cast: Sree Vishnu, Kayadu Lohar, Tanikella Bharani, Suman, Madhusudhan Rao, Pramodini, Raja Ravindra, Prudhvi Raj, Ravi Varma, Jaya Vani, Vasu Inturi, Vennela Rama Rao, Srinivas Vadlamani and others.