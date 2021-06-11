Sree Vishnu, Gangavva's Raja Raja Chora Teaser Release Date Locked!

Young and happening hero Sree Vishnu’s upcoming wholesome entertainer Raja Raja Chora created a lot of buzz with its quirkily designed poster that showed the actor in a new Chora avatar. The makers have now come up with another interesting content.

Known for doing unique and content-based films, it looks like Sree Vishnu is now choosing a different promotional approach too. A tiny 2D animation story narrated in the voice of infamous Gangavva, where the makers cutely called "Chora Gaadha” explains an engaging story to a kid who is supposed to listen and not ask any questions.

With playful illustrations and tug between the cute King and Thief (Raju and Donga), the tale stirred up a lovely dose of fun and made us wait for the teaser because in the end they claimed that the Donga who stole the kireetam (crown) is going to be found in the Teaser.

Very innovative and very interesting resort to start a promotion and sure the title of the movie is ringing for all the right reasons.

Raja Raja Chora is jointly produced by People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal and directed by Hasith Goli. Megha Akash, Sunainaa, Tanikella Bharani, Ravibabu and Ajay Ghosh Taditarulu are the other prominent cast.

Vivek Sagar is rendering tunes for the film while Vedaraman is the cinematographer.